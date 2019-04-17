Tiger’s win earns bettor $1.7m
A man who betted US$85,000 (S$115,000) on Tiger Woods to win the Masters was handed a cheque for US$1.275m by bookmaker William Hill on Monday.
A day after Woods won his first Major title in 11 years, a video circulating online showed James Adducci, 39, picking up his cheque at SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
He told Golf Digest that the 14-1 bet was his first sports wager. Reports said the net US$1.19m payout was the largest for a single ticket golf bet in the company's US history. - REUTERS
