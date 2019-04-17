Golf

Tiger’s win earns bettor $1.7m

Apr 17, 2019 06:00 am

A man who betted US$85,000 (S$115,000) on Tiger Woods to win the Masters was handed a cheque for US$1.275m by bookmaker William Hill on Monday.

A day after Woods won his first Major title in 11 years, a video circulating online showed James Adducci, 39, picking up his cheque at SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

He told Golf Digest that the 14-1 bet was his first sports wager. Reports said the net US$1.19m payout was the largest for a single ticket golf bet in the company's US history. - REUTERS

Xander Schauffele: Loss to Tiger Woods was like a dream
Golf

'Loss to Tiger was like a dream'

Related Stories

Tiger Woods’ Masters win one for all ages

Leonard Thomas: Tiger in Sunday red is menacing, again

In-form Rory McIlroy chases career Grand Slam at Augusta National

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf