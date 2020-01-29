Top women golfers set for Singapore Women’s Open

Golf fans here are in for a treat with another new tournament, the Singapore Women's Open, being added to the calendar this year.

Some of the world's top female golfers, such as Australia's world No. 9 Minjee Lee and New Zealand's former world No. 1 Lydia Ko, are set to headline the US$864,000 (S$1.2m) event at the Tanah Merah Country Club from Nov 6-8.

Five-time Major winner Pak Se Ri, 42, expressed delight that title sponsor, Hana Financial Group, has backed a new national title in the region. The South Korean will be providing support for this tournament.

There are two other women's golf events in Singapore this year.

The HSBC Women's World Championship, which features top players such as world No. 1 Ko Jin Young, will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club from Feb 27-March 1.

The Singapore Ladies Invitational will make its debut at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club from Nov 26-29.