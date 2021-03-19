Golf

Veteran golfer Mardan Mamat still in the groove

Mardan Mamat (with trophy) flanked by Changi Golf Club captain Roger Lee (left) and sponsor Ju Kai Meng. PHOTO: SPGA
Mar 19, 2021 06:00 am

Veteran golfer Mardan Mamat showed little rust from a long period without competition when he claimed the SPGA Champions Golf Classic at Changi Golf Club yesterday with a one-under 203 total.

Mardan, 53, won $2,500 for the top prize. The top three finishers also received a $1,000 bonus each from Fintech Alliance Global.

M. Murugiah beat off Zaw Moe's challenge to claim the senior title by two shots on 209.

- GODFREY ROBERT

    203: Mardan Mamat 69-67-67.

    205: Choo Tze Huang 71-66-68.

    210: Marc Ong 71-73-66, Jesse Yap 68-67-75.

Golf

