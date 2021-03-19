Veteran golfer Mardan Mamat still in the groove
Veteran golfer Mardan Mamat showed little rust from a long period without competition when he claimed the SPGA Champions Golf Classic at Changi Golf Club yesterday with a one-under 203 total.
Mardan, 53, won $2,500 for the top prize. The top three finishers also received a $1,000 bonus each from Fintech Alliance Global.
M. Murugiah beat off Zaw Moe's challenge to claim the senior title by two shots on 209.
- GODFREY ROBERT
-
203: Mardan Mamat 69-67-67.
205: Choo Tze Huang 71-66-68.
210: Marc Ong 71-73-66, Jesse Yap 68-67-75.
