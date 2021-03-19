Veteran golfer Mardan Mamat still in the groove

Mardan Mamat (with trophy) flanked by Changi Golf Club captain Roger Lee (left) and sponsor Ju Kai Meng.

Veteran golfer Mardan Mamat showed little rust from a long period without competition when he claimed the SPGA Champions Golf Classic at Changi Golf Club yesterday with a one-under 203 total.

Mardan, 53, won $2,500 for the top prize. The top three finishers also received a $1,000 bonus each from Fintech Alliance Global.

M. Murugiah beat off Zaw Moe's challenge to claim the senior title by two shots on 209.

- GODFREY ROBERT