Westwood's first European Tour title since 2014

Former world No.1 Lee Westwood snatched his first European Tour title in over four years by overhauling Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen with a superb final-round 64 to win a third Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westwood finished on 15 under, three strokes clear of Garcia, to claim his first win on either of the two major tours since the Malaysian Open in 2014.

In Mexico, Matt Kuchar won his first PGA Tour tournament in more than four years with a one-stroke victory over New Zealand's Danny Lee at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico.