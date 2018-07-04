Wie will return to defend HSBC Women's World Championship title

American golfer Michelle Wie will be back in Singapore next March to defend her HSBC Women's World Championship title.

The 28-year-old, who pipped a world-class field to end her four-year title drought at the Sentosa Golf Club last March, made the announcement yesterday, when title sponsor HSBC also said that it had extended its sponsorship of the LPGA event through 2020.

Wie said in a press release: "This event is a very special one to everyone on the Tour. Working together, HSBC and the LPGA have built something unique."

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said: "Competing in this world-class tournament is an honour that all of our players - the best female golfers in the world - hope to earn every year and we are delighted that HSBC's generous support will continue to make those dreams happen."