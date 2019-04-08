Woman golfer Kupcho wins at Augusta
American golfer Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered the sport's history books yesterday morning (Singapore time), when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.
Kupcho, 21, fired a final-round five-under 67 - mixing an eagle with three birdies in the last six holes - to claim a four-shot victory over Mexico's Maria Fassi.
Following the first women's competitive round played at Augusta National, it was a double celebration for Kupcho as she hoisted the silver and gold Tiffany-designed cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member. - REUTERS
