Golf

Woman golfer Kupcho wins at Augusta

Apr 08, 2019 06:00 am

American golfer Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered the sport's history books yesterday morning (Singapore time), when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.

Kupcho, 21, fired a final-round five-under 67 - mixing an eagle with three birdies in the last six holes - to claim a four-shot victory over Mexico's Maria Fassi.

Following the first women's competitive round played at Augusta National, it was a double celebration for Kupcho as she hoisted the silver and gold Tiffany-designed cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member. - REUTERS

Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan died of "apparent natural causes" on in his hotel room on Hainan island, on April 7, 2019.
Golf

M'sian golfer Arie dies in hotel

Related Stories

Kevin Kisner defeats Matt Kuchar to win WGC Match Play final

Casey retains Valspar Championship with one-shot victory

McIlroy wins and thinks about Green Jacket

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf