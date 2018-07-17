Woods and Mickelson working on $13m game

Tiger Woods said Sunday that he and long-time rival Phil Mickelson are "still working" on a US$10 million (S$13.6 million) winner-takes-all match.

"We are still working on it and it's not there yet but we are trying to make it happen," said Woods after playing several practice holes at the Carnoustie course in Scotland, where this year's British Open starts on Thursday.

"Phil and I are friends and we are always trying to make each other uncomfortable and needle each other," Woods added.

Patrick Reed, this year's Masters champion, joked he would watch Woods tackle Mickelson only if they each put up their own money.