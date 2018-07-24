Woods’ Carnoustie close call was no fluke, says Spieth

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman (right), his daughter Sam (left) and son Charlie at the British Open, where Woods finished joint-sixth and three strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari of Italy.

Not so long ago they were saying he was washed up, finished, but, for a spell on Sunday, it seemed as if Tiger Woods was ready to shove the words of his critics right back down their throats.

Although he ultimately came up short in his quest to achieve "Mission Impossible" at the British Open at Carnoustie, the 42-year-old American showed that his dream of landing a 15th Major victory need not be such a fanciful idea after all.

"This wasn't a fluke," 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth said. "He'll come back stronger for sure."

Asked if Spieth felt he and his rivals would now be dealing with Woods' name hovering on leaderboards for a number of years to come, the three-time Major winner replied: "Yeah."

Rory McIlroy, who also experienced similar disappointment after coming up short at Carnoustie, added that Woods showed his run as a Major contender is not done.

"This was his first taste of Major championship drama for quite a while," McIlroy said.

"Even though he's won 14, you have to learn how to get back. Today was a good day for both of us, I guess."

Woods, without a victory in a "Big Four" event for 10 years, surged into first place with a faultless front nine before his challenge unravelled with three dropped shots in two holes from the 11th.

He eventually had to settle for a share of sixth spot, three strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari of Italy.

He maintained his unwanted record of never having won a Major starting the final round from behind.

Woods admitted earlier in the week the latest back operation he underwent in April 2017 had left him wondering whether he had played his last British Open, a tournament he won in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

"I had a great opportunity. I know it's going to sting for a little bit, but given where I was to where I am now, (I feel) blessed," he said.

The "where I was" referred to the years of debilitating back pain finally solved by a spinal fusion 15 months ago that allowed him to resume his career after four years of severely curtailed appearances.

HUGS AND SQUEEZES

For the first time, Woods' two young children were totally aware of what he was doing out on the course.

"I told them I tried and I said, 'Hopefully you're proud of your pops for trying as hard as I did'," he said.

"It's pretty emotional because they gave me some pretty significant hugs there and squeezed.

"They know how good it feels to be back playing again. It's so special to have them aware because I've won a lot of golf tournaments, but they don't remember any of them.