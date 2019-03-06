Woods pulls out of Arnold Palmer

Eight-time champion Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando due to a neck strain, he said on Monday.

Woods, who returned to competition last season after a lengthy recovery from spinal fusion surgery, said he had been dealing with the problem for a few weeks and hoped to play in The Players Championship next week.

"I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play," the former world No. 1 posted on Twitter.

"My lower back is fine and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players."

He did not say how he suffered the strain but there was nothing about his play at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he tied for 10th 10 days ago, to suggest he was not healthy.