Woods wins the Masters to claim first major in 11 years

Tiger Woods completed one of sport’s great all-time comebacks to end an 11-year major title drought at the Masters by claiming a fifth Green Jacket on Monday morning (April 15, Singapore time).

A gritty two-under 70 clinched a one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Keopka and Xander Schauffele, earning the 43-year-old a 15th major title that many thought would never come and instantly renewed talk of a run at Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18.



Not since the 2008 US Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy, while the last of his four Augusta titles came in 2005, his fifth Green Jacket leaving him one short of another Nicklaus record.



The victory also marked the first time Woods had reached the winner’s circle at a major without leading after 54 holes. Overnight leader Francesco Molinari's title charge collapsed with two double bogeys.

Woods, who started the day two shots behind Molinari, racked up a 13-under total of 275 after his final-round 70.



Clad in bright red, he raised his club and fist to the sky, then hugged his mother and two children after sinking a short bogey putt to seal the win as the crowd erupted in chants of “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!”

Woods had birdied the par-five 15th hole to take a one-shot lead and stretched it to two strokes with a birdie at the par-three 16th as Molinari’s challenge faced with double bogeys at 12 and 15.



Woods’ majestic march to victory was made to the accompaniment of the roars of the Augusta National crowds – those watching him and those who saw his name go up atop the leaderboards around the course.



The 14 years between his fourth Masters triumph and his fifth topped the previous longest gap of 13 years between Gary Player’s 1961 win and his 1974 title. – REUTERS, AFP