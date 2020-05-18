World No. 92 Park Hyun Kyung wins as women's golf resumes in S.Korea

Park Hyun Kyung won the Korean LPGA Championship title yesterday as women's golf in South Korea joined the country's professional baseball and football leagues in playing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world No. 92 carded a second straight round of 67 to erase a three-shot deficit and win by one stroke in the tour's first event since December.

Overnight leader Lim Hee Jeong (71) and Bae Seon Woo (68) shared second place at 16-under 272 in the event played without spectators at Yangju's Lakewood Country Club .

An emotional Park hugged her father, who was caddying for her, after the winning putt and was showered with petals from her peers.

"I don't think the next win will come easily for me," said the 20-year-old, who pocketed US$178,400 (S$255,000) for her maiden Korean LPGA victory in her second year on the tour.

It was an unusual sight as caddies wore masks, players dined separately and fist and elbow bumps replaced and handshakes.