Xander Schauffele: Loss to Tiger Woods was like a dream
Xander Schauffele, in only his second Masters, was alone atop the leaderboard for a brief moment during the late stages of the final round yesterday morning (Singapore time), but said falling short to Tiger Woods in a Major was like a dream.
Schauffele ended up one shot back of the five-time champion and, when asked about the experience at Augusta National, he was anything but bitter.
"Like a dream, honestly," said Schauffele.
"Just everything about it... to be a part of it and give it a good run... it was an incredible experience today."
Schauffele, who began the day five shots back of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-four 14th hole that put him into the lead for a couple minutes.
But despite being in contention at the year's first Major, the American, whose four-under 68 was one shot shy of the day's low round, was not at all surprised by the small turnout for his post-round conference.
"I know it's what everyone is going to talk about; that's why this room's barely full. I know where everyone's at," said the 25-year-old.
"It's hard to really feel bad about how I played, because I just witnessed history. It was really cool coming down the stretch, all the historic holes, Tiger making the roars.
"I did have my 30 seconds in the sun with the lead and it was a really cool feeling." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now