Xander Schauffele: Loss to Tiger Woods was like a dream

Xander Schauffele, in only his second Masters, was alone atop the leaderboard for a brief moment during the late stages of the final round yesterday morning (Singapore time), but said falling short to Tiger Woods in a Major was like a dream.

Schauffele ended up one shot back of the five-time champion and, when asked about the experience at Augusta National, he was anything but bitter.

"Like a dream, honestly," said Schauffele.

"Just everything about it... to be a part of it and give it a good run... it was an incredible experience today."

Schauffele, who began the day five shots back of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-four 14th hole that put him into the lead for a couple minutes.

But despite being in contention at the year's first Major, the American, whose four-under 68 was one shot shy of the day's low round, was not at all surprised by the small turnout for his post-round conference.

"I know it's what everyone is going to talk about; that's why this room's barely full. I know where everyone's at," said the 25-year-old.

"It's hard to really feel bad about how I played, because I just witnessed history. It was really cool coming down the stretch, all the historic holes, Tiger making the roars.