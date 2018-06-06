Golf

Yap widens lead to four

Jun 06, 2018 06:00 am

Rookie pro Jesse Yap stretched his lead to four strokes after the second day of the $30,000 SPGA Champions Golf tournament at Raffles Country Club's Lake course yesterday.

Yap, who fired an eight-under 64 on Monday, added a 67 yesterday for a 131 total, four shots ahead of national amateur Joshua Ho (67).

Quincy Quek shot the day's best round of 66 to move up to fourth, a shot behind Scott Barr (68).

- GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

131: Jesse Yap 64-67. 135: Joshua Ho (am) 68-67. 136: Scott Barr 68-68. 137: Quincy Quek 71-66.

SENIORS: 145: Phil Brew 72-73. 146: M. Murugiah 75-71, Stuart Holmes 70-76. 147: Justin K 70-77. 148: Poh Ah Hai 72-76, Chan Soo Keong 72-76.

