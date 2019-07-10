Zachary Ong, 14, makes it to US Amateur Open

National Development Squad member Zachary Ong, 14, has become the youngest Singaporean golfer to qualify for the US Amateur Open.

Zachary, who is studying in New York, made a tremendous impact when he won one of the seven qualifiers in sensational style with a nine-under total over two days at the Whippoorwill Club, Armonk, in the United States.

He is the third Singaporean to earn the distinction after Choo Tze Huang and Jonathan Woo, both now professionals, who were in their 20s while doing collegiate studies in the US.

After shooting a three-under 68 on Monday, Zachary followed up with a 65, buoyed by nine birdies, for a 133 total.

Zachary finished three shots ahead of Daren Lin and six ahead of third-placed Josh Goldenburg. The three top finishers made it to the US Amateur Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina from Aug 12 to 18.