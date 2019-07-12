Zachary Ong does it in style again

Zachary Ong followed up his US Open Amateur qualification high performance with another feat yesterday in New York, United States.

The 14-year-old Singaporean finished top of the leaderboard in the US Junior PGA Championship qualifier with an eight-under two-day 136 (67-69) total at the Wing Watch Golf and Country Club.

Zachary, representing Scarsdale, New York, finished two shots ahead of M. van Son of Cold Spring Harbor and nine ahead of third-placed R. Millevoi of Syosset.

Earlier this week, Zachary won one of the qualifiers of the US Open Amateur at Pinehurst in spectacular style.

He carded a nine-under total of 133 (68- 65) over two days at the Whippoorwill Club, Armonk, New York.