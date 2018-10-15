21 races for 2019 F1 season
World motorsports' governing body FIA has confirmed that the 2019 Formula One season will consist of 21 races, starting in Australia on March 17 and ending in Abu Dhabi on Dec 1.
Next year will also see the sport's 1,000th Grand Prix take place in China on April 14. The Singapore GP will take place on Sept 22. - AFP
2019 CALENDAR
- March 17: Australia
- March 31: Bahrain
- April 14: China
- April 28: Azerbaijan
- May 12: Spain
- May 26: Monaco
- June 9: Canada
- June 23: France
- June 30: Austria
- July 14: Great Britain
- July 28: Germany
- Aug 4: Hungary
- Sept 1: Belgium
- Sept 8: Italy
- Sept 22: Singapore
- Sept 29: Russia
- Oct 13: Japan
- Oct 27: Mexico
- Nov 3: United States
- Nov 17: Brazil
- Dec 1: Abu Dhabi
