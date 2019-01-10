3 of Christian Lee's most electric knockouts

On Saturday, January 19, Singapore’s Christian “The Warrior” Lee steps back into the cage as he continues his quest for a ONE Featherweight World Title opportunity.

He is scheduled to face Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly at ONE: Eternal Glory, which emanates from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This will be the next chapter of the competitive rivalry between two of the best martial arts gyms in Asia, where Kelly’s Team Lakay holds a 6-3 edge over Lee’s Evolve MMA.

Lee certainly has the tools to narrow the gap, and he will look to maintain his immaculate 100 per cent finishing ratio.

Here are just three of his most electric knockouts from inside the ONE Championship cage.

#1 Lee TKOs A Former World Champion

After an injury forced his sister, Angela, to withdraw from the card, “The Warrior” stepped in on short notice to take on Japan’s Kazuki Tokudome in the co-main event of ONE: Heart Of The Lion this past November.

The two combatants looked like well-oiled machines as they engaged the moment the opening bell sounded.

A quick straight right dropped Tokudome to the canvas, which prompted the Singaporean to pounce on the veteran and unleash a relentless melee of ground and pound.

Once the former Pancrase Lightweight World Champion surrendered his back, Lee secured the back mount and threw rapid-fire punches until the referee was forced to stop the contest at the 3:07 mark of the opening round.

#2 Lee Bounces Back With Defiant TKO

Eight months following the first blemish of his career, Lee returned to the cage at ONE: Kings Of Destiny in April 2017 to battle “The Werewolf” Wan Jian Ping.

The Chinese featherweight looked to impress in his promotional debut as he put pressure on Lee throughout the opening moments of the bout.

However, a left-right combination from the Evolve representative closed the distance between them. “The Warrior” used his momentum to hit a takedown, and then he unleashed sharp elbows, which forced Wan to cover up.

Lee took advantage of the situation by pouring on a barrage of ground strikes until the referee stopped the bout with only 10 seconds remaining in the first round.

#3 Lee Scores A Fast Knockout In His Debut

In December 2015, ONE: Spirit Of Champions featured the pro mixed martial arts debut of a 17-year-old Lee.

“The Warrior” faced Australia’s David Meak in the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and created a memorable — and extremely quick — career highlight.

Lee was aggressive from the start, pushing the pace and parrying attacks from the Australian striker, who was backpedaling in an effort to create distance.

It was not enough, however, as the Singaporean caught him with a low kick. That led to a perfectly-timed left hook, which stunned Meak. He tried to retreat, but a second left hook dropped him to the canvas. The referee stopped the bout after just 29 seconds.