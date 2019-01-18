3 stellar finishes from the Singapore stars of ONE: Eternal Glory

On Saturday (Jan 19), ONE Championship will hold its first event of the year at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The star-studded ONE: Eternal Glory will feature two of Singapore’s best featherweight martial artists – Evolve’s Christian “The Warrior” Lee and Bruno “Puccibull” Pucci — competing on the same card.

Lee will face Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly, while Pucci will square off against Kotetsu “No Face” Boku.

As we countdown to Saturday, here are three of the best finishes from Singapore’s finest.

#1 Lee Unveils “The Terminator Guillotine”

Christian's got CRAZY submission skills

At ONE: Visions of Victory in March, Christian Lee was riding a three-bout win streak and making a run towards the ONE Featherweight World Title.

However, two-division DEEP Champion Kazunori Yokota was standing in his way.

After trading punches in their early exchanges, the 20-year-old Singaporean attempted to take the contest to the ground with the Japanese veteran narrowly evading several times.

His persistence would be rewarded late in the second round, though.

From the clinch, Lee took Yokota’s back and brought him down to the canvas. He quickly angled, put in his hooks, and locked his hands over the Japanese man’s neck to secure a modified guillotine choke — an innovative submission hold he later named “The Terminator Guillotine.”

The submission hold lived up to its name, as Yokota was finished. He quickly tapped out.

#2 Pucci’s 56-Second Lullaby

Pucci was looking to display his martial arts improvement against “White Dragon” Xie Chao when they squared off at ONE: Warrior’s Dream in November.

Fans would get a glimpse of his grappling prowess as the two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi World Champion quickly exploded from the opening bell towards his opponent.

His back against the cage, Xie was forced to the floor and tried to keep the Evolve representative at bay with his legs.

When the Chinese athlete tried to get back on his feet, “Puccibull" jumped and locked in a guillotine choke so tight, it put “White Dragon” to sleep.

#3 A Lightning-Quick Knockout

Christian Lee's unrelenting style will be a handful!

While many had yet to predict Lee would become one of the brightest featherweights in the world, his sensational ONE debut would have been a strong foretelling of things to come.

At ONE: Spirit Of Champions in December 2015, “The Warrior” tested veteran opponent David Meak with lightning-quick jabs and powerful kicks from the start.

Never giving up separation, Lee continuously threatened while pushing forward.

A quick right kick from the Singaporean sent Meak on the backfoot, exposing his head to several strong punches from the Evolve product.

As Meak was in retreat mode, Lee dropped him with a left hand. Though “The Warrior” followed up with more strikes, the referee intervened and waved off the contest.

It may have lasted only 29 seconds, but it was a debut to remember.