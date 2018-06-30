300 participants take part in Sports School Para Games

The Singapore Sports School Para Games on Saturday (June 30) saw over 300 participants taking part in six sports – athletics, badminton, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis and tenpin bowling.

In a bid to build an inclusive sport eco-system in the local arena, over 100 Year Two and Three Sports School student-athletes were involved in facilitating the event as competition officials and in other supporting roles.

To build camaraderie among all sportsmen, Sports School’s school-wide Values in Action initiative "Project Champions Way" brings student-athletes and staff together to raise funds for two beneficiaries, Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) and Special Olympics (SO).

A total of $70,000 was raised over six months this year – a tremendous feat by the Sports School.

“Singapore Sports School has been privileged to partner Singapore Disability Council and Special Olympics Singapore through Project Champions Way since 2016," said Sports School principal Tan Teck Hock.

"Project Champions Way is a school-wide Values in Action initiative for our student-athletes to give back to the sport community. The Project raises our student-athletes’ awareness to the needs of athletes with disabilities.”