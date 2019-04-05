Sports

ACS(I) clinch B Div rugby title

Apr 05, 2019 06:00 am

Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) staged a remarkable fightback to clinch the Schools National B Division rugby title with a last-gasp 15-13 win over St Andrew's Secondary at Queenstown Stadium yesterday.

Trailing 13-5 with 17 minutes left, the yellow and blue hoops of ACS refused to give up, keeping calm by recycling the ball.

Three minutes into stoppage time, fullback Kenji Chng surged past a crowd of blue-and-white shirts to score the winning try to cue joyous celebration from the travelling ACS support.

