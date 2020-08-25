AFL apologises to ex-player for ‘disgraceful racism'

Australian Rules football chiefs have apologised to former St Kilda player Robert Muir for the "disgraceful racism and disrespect" he suffered during his career in the 1970s and 1980s, that left him a broken man.

The belated apology follows Muir, now 66, opening up in an interview on Sunday with public broadcaster ABC, recalling how he was abused by opponents, spat at by the crowd and even urinated on by teammates.