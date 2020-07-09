Age not an issue, says Fernando Alonso who rejoins Renault at 39

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said age was not the issue after securing a comeback deal with Renault to race into his 40s.

The Spaniard turns 39 this month and, after two seasons out, will be returning next year with the team that took him to his titles in 2005 and 2006.

"In Formula One for many years, the time watch (stopwatch) is the only thing that matters, not the age," Alonso told reporters in a video conference yesterday.

"I never had a race classification based on the passport, date of birth. Always on the time watch."