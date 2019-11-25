AirBadminton takes the game outdoors

Singapore Badminton Association president Lawrence Leow (in black) with former national shuttler Wong Shoon Keat (in grey) and People's Association chief executive director Desmond Tan (left) having a game of AirBadminton at Heartbeat@Bedok on Saturday.

Launched by the Badminton World Federation this year, AirBadminton involves a wind-resistant shuttlecock and can be played outdoors.