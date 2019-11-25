Sports

AirBadminton takes the game outdoors

PHOTO: PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION
Nov 25, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore Badminton Association president Lawrence Leow (in black) with former national shuttler Wong Shoon Keat (in grey) and People's Association chief executive director Desmond Tan (left) having a game of AirBadminton at Heartbeat@Bedok on Saturday.

Launched by the Badminton World Federation this year, AirBadminton involves a wind-resistant shuttlecock and can be played outdoors.

