Alex Silva links up with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend overseas

Earlier this year, Singapore resident Alex “Little Rock” Silva had a vacation to remember.

Having called "The Lion City” his second home for the past eight years, the Evolve MMA Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor and former ONE Strawweight World Champion was happy for a chance to visit his friends and family back in his native homeland of Brazil.

“Whenever I get the chance for a holiday, I go back to Brazil to see my family,” the 36-year-old explains. “I live far away from them here in Singapore, so it’s nice to see them when I can.”

Silva, who also actively competes in ONE Championship’s strawweight division, enjoys integrating training into his vacation schedule whenever he can.

“If I ever have the time to fit in some training while on holiday, I always do,” he says.

During his journey, he wound up in New York, and made a self-imposed training stopover at the world-famous Renzo Gracie Academy.

He has long been inspired by the Gracie family to pursue BJJ and, after having met Renzo previously, “Little Rock” took the opportunity to practice his craft at the revered martial arts gym.

“I decided to stop by Renzo’s to get some training in. I had never been there before, and I always wanted to go, so I spent a week there,” Silva says.

“Renzo has come to Evolve MMA here in Singapore many times, so to finally go over there was a great experience for me.”

In New York, Silva found himself in good company with some of the world’s most elite grapplers. Among them was ONE featherweight competitor and fellow Evolve teammate, Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon.

Like iron sharpening iron, “Little Rock” saw this as a great opportunity to learn from the man who is considered to be the best submission grappler in the world.

“It was great over there. They have some high-level guys. Garry is a great guy and it was good to see him in New York at Renzo’s,” the Singapore-based Brazilian continues.

“Garry’s skill set fits very well into mixed martial arts. I feel he has a big future and he definitely has the chance to become a World Champion in the future. I look forward to seeing him back in the ONE cage.”

Silva also had the opportunity to participate in some lessons conducted by John Danaher, who is widely considered to be one of the most brilliant minds in the grappling arts.

“It was a good experience seeing how John Danaher taught,” he adds.

“When he talks, everyone pays attention and it’s very quiet. I even picked up some details on leg hooks, which is John Danaher’s specialty.”

Now back teaching and training in Singapore, “Little Rock” hopes to pass down these lessons at Evolve MMA and even showcase these techniques when he returns to the ONE cage.