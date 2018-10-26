All Blacks coach defends rival using Fergie as example

New Zealand rugby coach Steve Hansen launched an impassioned defence of Wallabies rival Michael Cheika yesterday, pointing to how Manchester United stuck with Alex Ferguson before an unprecedented run of football success.

After Hansen and Cheika named their teams for tomorrow's Bledisloe Cup clash in Japan, the All Blacks coach offered support to his opposite number, who survived calls for his head thanks to a stunning 45-34 comeback win over Argentina earlier this month.

"I do know that continuity has been proven over and over again to be a pretty good recipe," said Hansen.

"Look at Alex Ferguson. He was just about to get the sack and went on to do the job for 30 years - and he wasn't too bad."

Hansen likened Cheika's position to current United boss Jose Mourinho, who has come under fire after a poor start to the season.

"Mourinho is probably in a similar boat at the moment," said Hansen. "They're going to decide what they're going to do with him because it's probably not going as well as they would like.

"I just think that sometimes we pull the trigger too quickly on the coach - sometimes I guess it is warranted, but most times I don't think it is.

"I think it's a good thing (Australia) have given the players a platform that's secure, because they know the coach is secure and, once that happens, people can get on and do what they have to do."

Sonny Bill Williams is set to play his 50th Test tomorrow as the All Blacks named a strong team for the third Bledisloe Cup game in Yokohama.

"I didn't think 50 caps was a possibility when I first started playing rugby," said the code-hopping superstar.

"My feet are firmly on the ground. I haven't had many minutes playing rugby this year, but I've got confidence in my ability and it helps playing alongside these magicians."