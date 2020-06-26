All Blacks could play Kangaroos in epic cross-code rugby clash
Talks are underway to stage a historic cross-code rugby international match between New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Kangaroos, it was revealed yesterday.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga told Brisbane's Courier-Mail there had been "serious negotiations" to set up the clash for December, as both rugby union and rugby league look for ways to recoup losses from the Covid-19 enforced shutdown. New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson confirmed his team were in talks.
The Test would be a 14-a-side match in Australia.- AFP
