All Blacks could play Kangaroos in epic cross-code rugby clash

Talks are underway to stage a historic cross-code rugby international match between New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Kangaroos, it was revealed yesterday.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga told Brisbane's Courier-Mail there had been "serious negotiations" to set up the clash for December, as both rugby union and rugby league look for ways to recoup losses from the Covid-19 enforced shutdown. New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson confirmed his team were in talks.