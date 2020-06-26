Sports

All Blacks could play Kangaroos in epic cross-code rugby clash

Jun 26, 2020 06:00 am

Talks are underway to stage a historic cross-code rugby international match between New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Kangaroos, it was revealed yesterday.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga told Brisbane's Courier-Mail there had been "serious negotiations" to set up the clash for December, as both rugby union and rugby league look for ways to recoup losses from the Covid-19 enforced shutdown. New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson confirmed his team were in talks.

The Test would be a 14-a-side match in Australia.- AFP

Athletics

New York, Berlin cancel marathons due to coronavirus

