All Blacks face threats from the north: Weepu

Ex-All Black Piri Weepu is in town to promote the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 13-14.

Only one Northern Hemisphere nation has ever lifted the Rugby World Cup, but former Webb Ellis Cup winner Piri Weepu believes the All Blacks' main threats in Japan will come from up north.

New Zealand will be aiming to win an unprecedented third World Cup in a row and their fourth overall in September, but this time around, it might not be traditional rivals Australia and South Africa who represent their biggest obstacles.

The Wallabies and Springboks have two World Cups apiece, but have slipped behind their Northern Hemisphere rivals Wales, Ireland and England in the world rankings.

Australia had a wretched 2018 and have won just four of their last 15 Tests.

South Africa's form might not be so dire, but they have lost their last four Tests against Wales, their last two against England and were blown out by Ireland 38-3 in their last meeting.

Meanwhile, Wales won the Six Nations Grand Slam last week, Ireland have beaten the All Blacks twice in their last three meetings and the Northern Hemisphere's only ever World Cup champions England are holders of the longest unbeaten run in Test rugby, alongside New Zealand.

When The New Paper asked Weepu if the Northern Hemisphere sides will be his nation's main challengers at the World Cup, he said: "Yes, but there are probably other tough ones for them, the Springboks are in the same pool as them. That will be a tough one to get a victory first.

"Wales have been playing really well, they've won the Six Nations. The Irish have beaten the All Blacks twice... I think they might get a little confidence out of it...

"Probably doesn't help that Wales (Warren Gatland) and Ireland (Joe Schmidt) are coached by Kiwis, and both are pretty knowledgeable...

"England are there or thereabouts but not quite fully polished, they've got a few things they need to sort out.

"Those three teams are contenders, for sure."

Half-back Weepu is well placed to judge, having been key to New Zealand ending their 24-year World Cup drought in 2011, famously filling All Blacks legend Dan Carter's kicking boots in the latter stages of the tournament.

That year, his side saw off arch-rivals Australia in the semi-finals, but the 35-year-old, who is in town to promote next month's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, says the Wallabies may not get that far in Japan.

When TNP asked if there is a danger of Australia not making it out of their pool, he smiled and said: "Yes, there is.

"But you don't really know. People can write them off now, but they haven't seen them play together as a team for a while.

"Some of the Australian franchises in Super Rugby are doing really well, but it's a bit different when they join together in one squad.

"A lot of the indications will come from The Rugby Championship (in July) and especially the Bledisloe Cup.

"Every pool's really tough but it doesn't help that they have the Six Nations champions with them and a nation that is getting better and better in Fiji."

With the World Cup still months away, rugby fans can sate their appetite with the Singapore Sevens at the National Stadium on April 13-14.

