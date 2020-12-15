All Blacks grouped with France at 2023 Rugby World Cup
Rugby powerhouses New Zealand will face hosts France in the pool stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but both teams will be confident of advancing after landing Italy as the group's third seeds at yesterday's draw in Paris.
Holders South Africa were grouped with Ireland and Scotland. Last year's runners-up England face Argentina and Japan, while Wales were drawn with Australia and Fiji.
These 12 teams qualified by finishing among the top three of their 2019 pool. Eight more sides will come through the regional qualifiers to form the 20-team competition, which will be from Sept 8 to Oct 21 across nine cities.
French President Emmanuel Macron said: "In 2023, it will be 12 years since we last reached the final. But this time, it will be at home so you (the team) figure out a way of winning the cup." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now