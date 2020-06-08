Amanda Nunes creates history with win over Felicia Spencer

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight champion Amanda Nunes scored a comprehensive decision victory over Felicia Spencer and retained her crown, becoming the first two-weight UFC champ to successfully defend both belts.

The Canadian challenger went the distance at the UFC 250 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas yesterday morning (Singapore time), but she was completely outclassed, as Nunes won every one of the five rounds on the judges' scorecards.

"I studied her very well, I know she's tough and I have to be sharp if I have to go five rounds, I have to be dominating," a beaming Nunes told commentator Joe Rogan after the fight.

"That was my goal, defending my two belts at the same time. I defended both belts, you know, I'm the greatest! I'm so happy right now!" she added.