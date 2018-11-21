Amir confident of beating Folayang for world title

The stars of ONE Championship's Conquest of champions' world title bouts came face to face in Manila, Philippines, yesterday.

ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera squared off with Mauro "The Hammer" Cerilli, and Eduard "The Landslide" Folayang met Singapore's Amir Khan ahead of their match for the vacant ONE lightweight world title.

The athletes faced each other at an open workout at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City ahead of their main and co-main event contests, respectively at the Mall Of Asia Arena on Friday.

Folayang and Amir find themselves in a battle for the top honours in arguably ONE's most talent-stacked division after Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen vacated his belt in September due to injury.

"I'm so happy to be fighting again in Manila. This is actually the second time. I fought here four years ago," said Amir.

"I have all due respect for Folayang, he is a great martial artist. But I am coming for the title. I've worked extremely hard on my game since the beginning of my career, and I am 100 per cent confident of becoming world champion.

"The odds may be stacked against me. I'm fighting the hometown hero, but I won't let it affect my performance."