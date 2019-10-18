Amir Khan to take on Ev Ting in ONE C'ship event in Singapore on Nov 22

Singapore's Amir Khan will take on Malaysia's Ev Ting at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22.

Singapore's mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan will take on Malaysia's Ev Ting in the co-main bout of ONE Championship's Edge of Greatness event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22.

Khan, 24, will be hoping to bounce back from his recent defeats. In May's ONE: Enter the Dragon event, he was knocked out by Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the first round of the lightweight world grand prix semi-final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. That came three months after losing to Ariel Sexton at the ONE: Call to Greatness event at the same venue.



Ting, on the other hand, is coming off a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Daichi Abe last July. The Malaysia-born Ting, who was a budding footballer in school, switched to MMA in 2009 and began training at a local gym in Auckland, New Zealand.

He made his professional debut in 2011, and has since defeated proven contenders such as former ONE welterweight world champion Nobutatsu Suzuki, Sexton and Kamal Shalorus.



Another Singaporean, Tiffany Teo, will also make her ONE Championship return against promotional newcomer Maira Mazar of Brazil.

In the main event, reigning ONE bantamweight muay thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand will defend his title against fellow countryman Saemapetch Fairtex.

More information is available at www.onefc.com. Tickets are available via https://www.sportshub.com.sg/ONE