Amir Khan vows to improve, hints at bigger things to come

Eduard Folayang defeats Amir Khan to win the Lightweight World Title at ONE: Conquest of Champions.

Amir Khan has broken his silence.

The 24-year-old Singaporean fell short in his quest to claim the vacant ONE Lightweight World Championship this past Friday, 23 November.

He lost a five-round unanimous decision to Eduard “Landslide” Folayang at ONE: Conquest Of Champions in Manila, Philippines.

Khan, who is now back in Singapore, acknowledged the result in a two-part video post on his official Instagram page.

“First of all, I would like to thank everyone who supported me for this fight, especially my family, friends, fans, and my team at Evolve MMA,” he said in the video.

“I know it wasn’t the result we wanted, but fair play to Eduard Folayang — he was the better man that night.

“I managed to take a glimpse of my full fight video and realized the mistakes that I made, and it’s time to move on, and to learn, and to get better. You fall down seven times, you get up eight.”

Also, in the second part of his video post, Khan hinted at some big news coming up next week. Check out the videos to hear more.