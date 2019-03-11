Amir Khan’s most anticipated moment outside the cage has arrived – he's a dad

The wait is finally over for Amir Khan.

On Friday (March 8), the ONE Championship lightweight superstar revealed the newest love of his life in an Instagram post — a healthy baby boy.

A couple of hours past midnight, the Evolve MMA athlete shared that he and his wife were already at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital ready for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Following his challenge for the ONE Lightweight World Championship last November, Khan teased he would share some exciting things that were happening in his life.

Exactly a week later, Khan and his then-girlfriend Cristina Leontyeva shared a sweet, yet cryptic video which showed some intimate moments of the couple — including what seemed like a glimpse of an engagement ring. The video culminated with a clip of an ultrasound monitor.

It didn’t take long for the couple to confirm the news that they were indeed expecting their first born months later.

PHOTO: AMIR KHAN/ INSTAGRAM

On January 23, they held a baby shower with some of their closest friends, where they revealed the child would be a boy.

A week later, they officially tied the knot, and all that was left was for baby Khan to come into their lives.

After what seemed to be hours of waiting, the 24-year-old finally shared the video of him presumably holding his child for the first time in the afternoon of March 8.

On Sunday (March 10) he announced a name for his son – Leonel Lion Khan.

PHOTO: AMIR KHAN/ INSTAGRAM

Khan certainly delivered on his short tease that “something exciting” was happening in his life, as we were taken on a wonderful journey into his new life as a husband and father.

Congratulations, Amir!