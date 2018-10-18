Angela Lee looks to make history in bout against Xiong Jing Nan

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has declared Angela Lee is “risking it all” in her bid to become a two-division ONE World Champion.

Speaking at today’s ONE: Heart Of The Lion worldwide conference call, Sityodtong admitted that Lee could suffer her first defeat at the hand of China’s Xiong Jing Nan.

Atomweight World Champion Lee and Strawweight World Champion Xiong will battle for Xiong's gold in the main event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 9. And Sityodtong has labeled Lee a “heavy underdog” against a “very, very dangerous KO striker” in Xiong.

“Angela Lee is facing the biggest challenge of her life,” Sityodtong said. “I actually don’t know why Angela is doing this — moving up a weight class to fight a bigger, stronger champion with knockout power — but this is going to be an explosive fight.

“I predict this fight is going to end within one or two rounds, and this could be Angela’s first potential loss.

“It’s a high-stakes game. I know she’s going to come prepared to bring it, and Jing Nan is going to be prepared, but this is a World Champion versus World Champion fight.”

Singapore’s Lee (9-0) is no stranger to facing adversity. Of the majority of her nine professional bouts thus far, Lee has had to face an opponent that posed a specific threat.

Against Xiong, who is expected to test Lee’s striking ability, “Unstoppable” is ready to take the challenge head-on and try to make history as the first concurrent two-division female World Champion in mixed martial arts history.

“I’ve never been a person who is comfortable with where I’m at,” Lee said.

“This is about my legacy, I want to be known as one of the baddest female fighters of my time – my era. I see this as a great opportunity.

“I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity. I’m going to shock the world and become the first female two-division champion.”

A dangerous champion, Xiong’s power is not lost on Lee.

“She’s a heavy hitter, and as a World Champion I’m sure she’s worked very hard to round off the rest of her game,” Lee said.

“Our styles are a great match for each othe. We’re both very aggressive, and there’s going to be fireworks in Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“It’s going to be one of the best fights of the night, and like all of my fights, I’m going to be looking for a devastating finish.

“I want to make a statement in this strawweight division.

“In terms of my fight camp, this is by far the best preparation I’ve ever had in my entire career. My team and I have been working very hard in all areas to get me ready for this match, and I’ve been counting down the days.

Angela Lee PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

