Another big win for Singapore's floorballers

The Singapore men's floorball team are almost certainly through to the semi-finals of the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup, after trouncing the Philippines 17-2 yesterday.

The Republic, who defeated Japan 10-1 on Sunday, were relentless with their attacks and overpowered the hosts in their Group B match at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Newcomer Tng Zong Wei, who racked up five goals and three assists, was named the Man-of-the-Match.

The forward, 21, said: "I went in with confidence knowing that my teammates would support me and just played my game."

Head coach Lim Jin Quan, 27, was pleased by the team's "effort, hustle and goals scored" and hopes that they stay consistent.

In yesterday's other Group B match, Japan defeated India 9-6. If Singapore beat India today, they will secure top spot in Group B and seal their semi-final spot.

Then, they will face the winners from Group A's quarter-final, likely to be either Malaysia or Thailand. - ADEENA NAGIB