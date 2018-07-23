Asian Netball Championship tickets on sale

Tickets for the M1 Asian Netball Championships (ANC) at the Singapore Sports Hub from Sept 1-9 are on sale.

This year's tournament will see a total of 12 teams taking part, including hosts Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan and Sri Lanka.

From now till Aug 15, fans will be able to purchase the Super Fan ticket, which includes a season ticket and freebies such as an autographed poster, a pin of a netball dress and a $10 voucher.

For more information, go to www.netball.org.sg. To purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/M1ANC2018Tickets.