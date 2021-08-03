Aston Martin appeal Vettel’s Hungarian GP disqualification

Formula One team Aston Martin intend to appeal the disqualification of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel from Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, with the exclusion costing the German a second-place finish.

Vettel had crossed the line 1.8 seconds behind first-time race winner Esteban Ocon's Alpine, but was disqualified as only 0.3 litres of fuel could be extracted from his car instead of the one litre mandated by the rules for a post-race sample.

The notice from stewards disqualifying Vettel said that Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer had stated that there should be 1.44 litres of fuel left in Vettel's tank, based on the amount of fuel consumed as measured by a meter that is fitted to all cars.

But, despite being given "several opportunities", the team were unable to pump more than 0.3 litres out of the car.

Vettel's disqualification from his second podium finish of the season elevates Lewis Hamilton, who had fought his way up from last to third, to the runner-up spot.

It also handed the Mercedes driver an eight-point lead over Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen, who also picked up an extra point after being promoted to ninth.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, who missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last December after contracting Covid-19, believes he is suffering from the lingering effects of the infection.

"The level of fatigue you get is different and it's a real challenge," said the 36-year-old.