Aussie Rules season suspended

Mar 23, 2020 06:00 am

The Australian Football League's (AFL) attempt to forge on with the season despite the coronavirus pandemic lasted just one round of closed-door games before it was shut down yesterday, following a government crackdown on non-essential travel.

With Western Australia and South Australia joining Tasmania and Northern Territory in closing their borders yesterday, continuing an AFL competition with 18 teams across five states looked increasingly untenable.

The state border closures could also give the A-League problems in finishing its season. - REUTERS

The National School Games will need to be completed within two months if it resumes after the June holidays.
School Sports

National School Games won't extend beyond Aug

