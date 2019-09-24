Australia rugby coach Cheika slams Fuji over Hodge's referral

Australia coach Michael Cheika accused Fiji of going behind his back yesterday, after they referred Wallaby wing Reece Hodge for disciplinary action over a heavy tackle which left Peceli Yato concussed.

Cheika said he found it "disappointing" that Fiji referred the incident to the citing commissioner, after coach John McKee and his staff had spent time with Australians after Saturday's game.

Fiji were leading 11-7 when Hodge's hit prevented Yato from scoring a try. The wing went on to score a try and kick a penalty as Australia won 39-21.

"Probably the most disappointing thing was Fiji," Cheika said.

"After the game, we had a lot of friendly discussions with McKee and the coaches.

"He talked to our other coaches, there wasn't a mention of anything. And then to get a referral from them in the way it was referred, that was really disappointing.