Australian F1 Grand Prix cancelled for a second straight year
The Australian Formula One Grand Prix and MotoGP round were cancelled for the second successive year yesterday because of the border controls in place to keep Covid-19 at bay.
Last year's edition of the Formula One race was cancelled at the last minute as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and this year's Melbourne round was shifted from its traditional season-opening spot to Nov 21.
Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali expressed his disappointment, but said he was confident that a 23-race calendar could be maintained for this season, adding that they "have a number of options" to replace the place left vacant by the Australian GP. - REUTERS
