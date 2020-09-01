Australia's Caleb Ewan clinches third stage of Tour de France
Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills yesterday.
Sam Bennett looked in control, but the Irishman had probably underestimated the headwind and settled for second place as he watched Ewan whizz around him to snatch his fourth stage win on the Tour.
Italian Giacomo Nizzolo took third place. But France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. - REUTERS
