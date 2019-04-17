Sports

Avoiding the heat at Tokyo 2020

Apr 17, 2019 06:00 am

Next year's men's and women's Olympic marathons will start at 6am local time to try to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat, organisers said yesterday.

The marathons had been scheduled to begin at 7am but, with temperatures reaching over 40 deg C last year, organisers were under pressure to make changes to ensure the safety of athletes and supporters.

The 50km race walk final has also been moved to 5.30am local time to avoid the midday sun. Last year, a heatwave killed over a dozen people in Tokyo. - REUTERS

