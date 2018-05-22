Axelsen leads Danes' demolition

World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen led Denmark's Thomas Cup 5-0 demolition of Algeria yesterday, as Japan's women's badminton team also breezed past Canada without dropping a set.

Axelsen was in unforgiving form, losing just 12 points in a 16-minute destruction (21-4, 21-8) of Youcef Sabri Medel to begin the rout.

Elsewhere in Group D, Malaysia steamrolled Russia 5-0 with Lee Chong Wei setting the tone in the first game with a 21-9, 21-6 win against Vladimir Malkov.