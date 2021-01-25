Back-to-back titles for Carolina Marin and Viktor Axelsen
Spain's Carolina Marin and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen yesterday claimed their second Thailand Open badminton singles titles in a fortnight.
Axelsen was in commanding form against compatriot Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men's final, winning 21-11, 21-7 .
Marin, the reigning Olympic champion, beat top seed Tai Tzu-ying 21-19, 21-17 for the second time in a fortnight.
After back-to-back Thailand Opens, Bangkok will host the finale - the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals - from Wednesday, which will be contested by the top eight of each discipline. - AFP
