Bahrain GP to be closed-door race

This month's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will be held without fans in attendance due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said yesterday.

The Arab state, which is hosting the second round of the F1 season on March 22, has reported 83 cases of the virus, mostly linked to people who had travelled to Iran.

"Convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time," the Bahrain International Circuit said.

"To ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event."