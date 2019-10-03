Barrett brothers star for All Blacks
All three Barrett brothers got on the scoresheet as reigning champions New Zealand stormed to their second victory of the Rugby World Cup with a 63-0 bonus-point mauling of Canada at Oita Stadium yesterday.
The All Blacks defied the humid conditions to cross four times in the first half and added five more after the break to move into second place in Pool B behind Italy.
Winger Jordie and his fullback brother Beauden crossed in the first half with the third sibling, lock Scott, scoring his try after the break as the Barretts became the first trio of brothers to play for New Zealand at a World Cup. - REUTERS
