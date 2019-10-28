Berthier clinches silver and bronze in Spain

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier secured a podium finish twice in two days in Sabadell, Spain, over the weekend.

On Sunday (Oct 27), the 18-year-old clinched a silver medal at the Sabadell International 2019, where she defeated opponents from Europe before losing 15-14 to Japan's Minami Kano, 22, in the final.

This came just a day after Berthier won a bronze at the Sabadell Satellite World Cup at the same venue to secure ranking points for Olympic qualification.

Earlier this month, Berthier became only the second Singaporean to clinch a senior satellite tournament on the International Fencing Federation (FIE) circuit when she emerged triumphant at the Trekantan International in Copenhagen, Denmark.