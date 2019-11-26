Bledisloe Cup back in Melbourne next year

Melbourne will stage a Bledisloe Cup Test next year for the first time in a decade in a match that will be newly appointed Australia coach Dave Rennie's first encounter against his home country New Zealand.

The Aug 8 fixture, the first Rugby Championship game of 2020 on Australian soil, is part of a deal that will see at least one Test played in Melbourne annually for the next five years. Rugby Australia said yesterday it will include one of the three showdowns during the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025. - AFP