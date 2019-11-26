Bledisloe Cup back in Melbourne next year
Melbourne will stage a Bledisloe Cup Test next year for the first time in a decade in a match that will be newly appointed Australia coach Dave Rennie's first encounter against his home country New Zealand.
The Aug 8 fixture, the first Rugby Championship game of 2020 on Australian soil, is part of a deal that will see at least one Test played in Melbourne annually for the next five years. Rugby Australia said yesterday it will include one of the three showdowns during the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025. - AFP
Bright start for Singapore's netballers
Singapore's netball team opened their SEA Games campaign with an emphatic 80-28 win over hosts Philippines at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna yesterday.
The Republic, who led 21-6 after the first quarter, never took their foot off the pedal and surged to a 43-15 lead at half-time.
They will take a break today before facing Brunei in their next match tomorrow.
Singapore were champions on home soil in 2015 but, in 2017, they finished second behind Malaysia, whom they face on Friday.
