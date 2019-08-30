Blockbuster clashes galore in ONE: Century event

Angela Lee (left) will be taking on Xiong Jingnan again, in the ONE: Century event in Japan on Oct 13.

ONE Championship's upcoming ONE: Century event in Japan promises to be one for the ages.

There will be four World Championship bouts and three World Grand Prix Championship finals for the mixed martial arts promotion's 100th live event, which will be split into two parts, one to start in the morning and the other in the evening on Oct 13.

Headlining the extravaganza at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo will be a highly anticipated rematch between Angela Lee and Xiong Jingnan.

At the same venue in March, ONE women's atomweight champion Lee had lost on a technical knockout in her bid to challenge Xiong for the ONE women's strawweight title.

This time around, it will be Xiong's turn to have a shot at becoming the first female double-division champion as the 31-year-old drops a weight class to challenge the 22-year-old Lee for her atomweight belt.

Meanwhile, ONE's two-division men's world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will be defending his ONE light heavyweight belt against ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera of the Philippines.

Vera's compatriot Kevin Belingon will be challenging ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil.

In the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix final, Demetrious Johnson of the United States will take on Danny Kingad of the Philippines, while fellow American Eddie Alvarez faces Turkey's Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the ONE lightweight World Grand Prix final.

