Boks buoyed by late win

After two narrow defeats, South Africa were able to reverse their fortunes and snatch a last-gasp victory against France in Paris yesterday morning (Singapore time), even if coach Rassie Erasmus felt they had not been at their best.

Substitute hooker Bongi Mbonambi rumbled over well after the final hooter to help secure a 29-26 victory that made up for last month's home loss against New Zealand and last weekend's controversial one-point defeat by England at Twickenham.

"We learnt a few lessons from last week that we were able to apply and we were rewarded for it, even if it is not our best performance," said Erasmus at the Stade de France.

"It was a stressful match, but the emotion is good tonight. We showed courage."